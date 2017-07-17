Ryots resume protest in Delhi

A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu, who gained widespread attention on account of their unique methods of protest while in New Delhi a few months ago, returned to the national capital on Sunday for the second round of agitation. They were detained on their way to the Prime Minister’s residence.

Around five dozen protesters were detained when they tried to stage a demonstration near the PM’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, and were taken to the Parliament Street police station.

The farmers, who have been campaigning for a loan waiver and a drought-relief package, proceeded towards the Prime Minister’s residence upon arriving in Delhi, raising slogans. They were heard shouting “Down down Modi government” in Tamil.

“Our demands were not met, as promised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. So, we have decided to resume our protest for another 100 days,” said their leader P. Ayyakannu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) B.K. Singh said that the protesters were told that holding a protest in any area with the exception of Jantar Mantar was prohibited. “They were let off after an hour and later went to Jantar Mantar, where they are camping,” said Mr. Singh.