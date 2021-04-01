Tamil Nadu

RWA to the rescue

The Federation of Mudichur Residents’ Welfare Association has come up with a novel way of creating voter awareness every Assembly election. The locality, which falls under the Tambaram constituency, has 12 wards, consisting of more than 20,000 voters. The association prints posters with slogans like ‘Voting right is our birth right’, with directions to reach the five polling stations to help the voters locate their booths.

Comments
Related Articles

79,320 more receive COVID-19 vaccines

Mini clinics added to vaccination sites in Tamil Nadu

‘50% of COVID-19 cases are in the 18 to 45 years age group in Tamil Nadu’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Following adverse inputs, three police officers transferred

‘Electricity tariff for places of worship can’t be determined based on caste differences’

Tamil Nadu sees 2,579 fresh COVID-19 cases

Aavin finds buyers for skimmed milk powder

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Tirumangalam, the one with a ‘winning formula’ awaits development

Heatwave will persist in State till April 4: IMD

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Challenges for AIADMK in the southern region

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | It will be Tamil Nadu vs Hindutva forces after the poll, says Vaiko

Aadhaar details have not been compromised, UIDAI tells Madras HC

HC orders shifting of COVID-19 warrior’s remains to Kilpauk cemetery

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Why didn’t Modi speak about Hathras and Pollachi sexual abuse cases, asks Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK criticises opinion polls

TN Assembly polls | Vijayakant to end his campaign in Thirukoilur on April 3

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Will probe wrongdoings of CM, Ministers: Surjewala

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | To cement BJP ties, AIADMK has pledged self-respect of people, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | 102-year-old man casts postal ballot from home in Tiruchi

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK can’t pledge self-respect of people of Tamil Nadu: Stalin
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 1:33:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rwa-to-the-rescue/article34210488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY