The Federation of Mudichur Residents’ Welfare Association has come up with a novel way of creating voter awareness every Assembly election. The locality, which falls under the Tambaram constituency, has 12 wards, consisting of more than 20,000 voters. The association prints posters with slogans like ‘Voting right is our birth right’, with directions to reach the five polling stations to help the voters locate their booths.
RWA to the rescue
R Srikanth
Chennai,
April 01, 2021 01:32 IST
