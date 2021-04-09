Rusted rocket shell found in Periyapalayam

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:35 IST

Group of youngsters stumbled on it

A group of youngsters stumbled upon a rusted shell used in rocket launchers in a playground at Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur on Wednesday.

The police said the youngsters spotted the metal jutting out of the ground near the Bhavani Amman temple. They dug out the object and sensing something fishy, they alerted the police.

Personnel from the Periyapalayam police station took the shell to Gummidipoondi and stored it along with other explosives being destroyed by the Army.

Advertising

Advertising

“The shell may have been abandoned here at least 15 years ago. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have taken it to Gummidipoondi,” said P. Aravindhan, SP, Tiruvallur.