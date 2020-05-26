Russian engineers rectify second reactor at Kudankulam

Power generation in the second reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project resumed on Tuesday after a team of Russian engineers, who reached the KKNPP site recently by a chartered flight, fixed the abnormal vibrations in the generator section of the reactor that was preventing generation of 1,000 MWe power, the reactor’s maximum capacity.

“As the unusual vibrations noticed in the generator section of the second reactor have been rectified, thanks to the tireless and sustained efforts put in by the visiting Russian engineers, the reactor started generating electricity again at 9.30 a.m. It was generating 300 MWe at 3 p.m.,” highly placed sources in KKNPP said. While the first reactor that attained criticality in July 2013 is generating 1,000 MWe power, the quantum of power being supplied by the second reactor could not be increased to its capacity, though this reactor too generated 1,000 MWe electricity in the past owing to “some unusual vibrations” noticed in the generator section.

Technical glitches

To address these technical glitches, the KKNPP sought the help of Russians in setting up the nuclear park at Kudankulam with six reactors for the NPCIL.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is operating 2 x 1,000 MWe VVER reactors at Kudankulam with Russian assistance on an outlay of ₹17,270 crore.

The first reactor is generating power since July 2013 even as the construction of 3rd and the 4th reactors of the KKNPP is under way at a cost of ₹39,747 crore.

Excavation for the construction of the 5th and the 6th reactors is in progress ahead of schedule.

The ‘first pouring of concrete’ for these last two reactors, to be built at an outlay of ₹50,000 crore, is likely to happen any time decided by the NPCIL, the project proponent, said KKNPP sources.