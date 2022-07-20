Russian Education Fair to begin on July 23

The Russian Centre for Science and Culture will hold a week-long Russian Education Fair starting on July 23

The Russian Centre of Science and Culture will hold a week-long Russian Education Fair starting July 23. The fair will be held in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi and there will be spot admissions for medicine and engineering programmes, said Lagutin Sergey, Consul, Consulate-General of the Russian Federation in Chennai.

“The cost of higher education is relatively cheaper because it is highly subsidised by the Government of Russian Federation. The governmental support for international applicants are constantly evolving and the universities provide assistance as many have special adaptation programmes and support systems for Indian students,” he said.

According to him, 1,300 students from Tamil Nadu were admitted to medical colleges in Russia in 2019. The fair, organised in association with Study Abroad, will be held in Chennai on July 23 and 24; in Coimbatore on July 26 and in Madurai on July 28. The fair will be held in Tiruchi on July 29. Aspirants may call 9282221221 / 9940199883.

Representatives from 12 Russian universities will be available to speak with aspirants. Some Russian universities had doubled their intake of students following rise in demand. The annual cost of education in Russia is around $3,500 to $6,500, said C. Ravi Chandran, managing director of Study Abroad.

Ukraine returnees

Russian medical universities would accept students who have returned from Ukraine. Students admitted under scholarship programmes in that country would be accepted on the same terms in the course on a par, the university officials said.

Students would not have a problem in transferring money henceforth as India and Russia had started a Rupee-Rouble transfer mechanism. Russia is likely to launch a facility to open savings account in its SBER bank. At present, Indians can pay tuition fees through the bank. The country is also proposing to launch Union Pay cards (ATM).