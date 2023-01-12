Russian dance festival to be held in Chennai from January 13 to 29

The 20th anniversary of the Russian Cultural Festival is set to be celebrated with dance performances by artists from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The festival is being organised by the Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries in the city from January 13 to 29 after a two-year gap.
The show will start with an opening waltz and a Russian style dance to showcase the energy and soul of the Russian tradition. Around 28 artistes, both from Rostov-on-Don and from the Russian Federation, will perform Latin Quarter — a dance depicting Latin America’s transformation as a result of Spanish-Portuguese colonization — and The Cuckoo Dance — a performance that will attempt to illustrate the sentiment around 1941-1945 war against Nazi Germany.
Artiste Anna Novotochenova will perform the Swan Lake and Swan Princess ballets. Petrosyan Angelina, a Russian dancer, will dance to Egyptian and Mediterranean choreographies.
Elena Pluikhina, head of the team from Rostov-on-Don, said in press release: “I set myself the task of creating a creative environment for the students, with the goal of mutual enrichment and further growth of performing skills; in the repertoire to preserve the traditions of variety choreography, to perceive and attach to the artistic values of dance art, to master new modern dance directions.”
The team is expected to meet with maestro composer Illayaraaja at his studio on Friday.
