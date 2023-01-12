Russian dance festival to be held in Chennai from January 13 to 29

January 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 20th anniversary of the Russian Cultural Festival is set to be celebrated with dance performances by artists from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The festival is being organised by the Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries in the city from January 13 to 29 after a two-year gap.

The show will start with an opening waltz and a Russian style dance to showcase the energy and soul of the Russian tradition. Around 28 artistes, both from Rostov-on-Don and from the Russian Federation, will perform Latin Quarter — a dance depicting Latin America’s transformation as a result of Spanish-Portuguese colonization — and The Cuckoo Dance — a performance that will attempt to illustrate the sentiment around 1941-1945 war against Nazi Germany.

Artiste Anna Novotochenova will perform the Swan Lake and Swan Princess ballets. Petrosyan Angelina, a Russian dancer, will dance to Egyptian and Mediterranean choreographies.

Elena Pluikhina, head of the team from Rostov-on-Don, said in press release: “I set myself the task of creating a creative environment for the students, with the goal of mutual enrichment and further growth of performing skills; in the repertoire to preserve the traditions of variety choreography, to perceive and attach to the artistic values ​​of dance art, to master new modern dance directions.”

The team is expected to meet with maestro composer Illayaraaja at his studio on Friday.