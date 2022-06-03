Russia-Ukraine war changing world order, says Gurumurthy

Multilateralism is gone and the future will be bilateralism, says Thuglak Editor

There are huge shifts happening in the world and India has arrived on the global map because of its unique position and stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, S. Gurumurthy, Editor, Thuglak, said.

Delivering the 13th J.V. Somayajulu Memorial Lecture on ‘Post Ukraine World economy and its impact on India,” Mr. Gurumurthy said many companies were now lining up to shift their production to India.

“We [India] are not going and telling them to shift. We are telling them we are here, if you want to come you come. Post pandemic it started. Post Ukraine war it has intensified and India has arrived because of its unique position and unique stand it has taken on the war, which has made India a respectable power,” he said.

Mr. Gurumurthy said multilateralism was gone and the future will be bilateralism. “A huge change in the world monetary order is coming,” he said.

He said aatmanirbhar was not a goal but was only an idea. Mr. Gurumurthy said in the next five years, India would become the largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.