Russia offers scholarships for 200 Indian students

January 23, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

Russia has announced a scholarship programme for Indian students for the academic year 2023-24. This scholarship programme will span 466 government-run Russian universities and 200 scholarships will be offered to Indian students.

Revealing this at a press conference, officials at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture on Monday said 20 of them are for MBBS programmes. The scholarship is valid for various degree programmes -- UG, PG, and Ph.D., -- in science and technology domains including medicine, physics, nuclear power, aeronautical engineering, and the natural sciences.

Funded by the Russian government, the students will be entitled to free tuition, a monthly allowance, and free stay, besides Russian language education, for the entire period of study. It excludes travel and living expenses and insurance.

Russian House’s director, Gennadii A. Rogalev, who announced: “We are organising the Day of Russian Education event, which will be held on January 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Alwarpet, Chennai.”

For details, contact russlangcentr@gmail.com or call 91 4424990050.