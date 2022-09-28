RUSA Independence Day Quiz prize-winners announced

RUSA website launched, will host information for colleges and universities

RUSA website launched, will host information for colleges and universities

Winners of the Independence Day Quiz organised by the State project directorate, Rashtriya Uchchathar Siksha Abhiyan, were felicitated at a function on Wednesday.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy distributed prizes to students and also presented the RUSA star award to colleges.

A total of 150 government arts college students from across the State participated in the quiz held to commemorate the 75 th Independence Day.

Sri Dharsini, III Year B.A. Sociology student of Queen Mary’s College, Chennai, won a month-long internship at RUSA with a stipend of ₹10,000. The second prize winner G. Hariharan, III year B.Sc. Physics student of Muthurangam Government Arts College in Vellore bagged a ₹8,000 worth paid online course from Future Skills Prime (Meity NASSCOM digital skill initiative) and Saraswathy, II year M. Com student of Rani Anna Government College, Tirunelveli, has won a ₹5,000 worth paid online course, also from Future Skills Prime.

The State Project Directorate, RUSA, had instituted the Our RUSA Star Award to evaluate institutions on parameters such as facilities, efficient utilisation of funds, adherence to accounting procedures and timely submission of reports. Eighty seven colleges and universities were evaluated.

Under RUSA 1.0, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, and Quaid-E-Millat Government College for Women, Chennai, were declared winners and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, and Government Arts and Science College, Hosur, the runner-up.

In RUSA 2.0, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, and the Government Arts College for Women, Sivaganga, were adjudged winners and Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, and Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, Madurai, runners up.

Mr. Ponmudy launched the website www.tnrusa.in that will host details of the directorate, the beneficiary institutions and RUSA activities.

Principal secretary D. Karthikeyan, and Laxmi Priya, Commissioner, Directorate of Technical Education, participated in the event.