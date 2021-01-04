Rural schools get drinking water taps

CHENNAI

04 January 2021

There are 37,741 schools and 39,459 anganwadi centres in rural areas of the State

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that it was the first State to provide drinking water through taps to all schools and anganwadi centres in rural areas.

There are about 37,741 schools and 39,459 anganwadi centres in the rural areas of the State. A statement from C.N. Mahesvaran, Mission Director of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the State, said: “On December 30, 2020, the noble vision came true much before the target date [January 10, 2021] by making Tamil Nadu the only State to be fitted with drinking water tap connections to all the rural schools and anganwadis.”

Mr. Mahesvaran also said the Jal Jeevan Mission in Tamil Nadu was on track to transform the livelihoods of around 40 lakh rural families by this financial year.

