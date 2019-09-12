Rural school that goes the extra mile

At a time when parents flock to private schools for admitting their wards, a government primary school near Villupuram has emerged as a model institution for children by going beyond textbooks.

Located in a rustic background, the Panchayat Union Primary School at Nannadu near Villupuram, which has a strength of 67 children from Classes I to V, is setting an example of a government school that parents prefer over private schools. The school has a separate dress code and encourages children to read newspapers, makes participation in sports and extra-curricular activities compulsory and maintains an individual log of every student.

T.J. Bhuvaneshwari, headmistress of the school, said their focus was not only confined to academic excellence but also to keep students physically fit. Most of them were from poor families and the three teachers were motivating parents from surrounding areas to enrol their children in the government school. “We started a motivation drive to enrol children from nearby villages in the school a few years ago. A video about the school was also widely shared and locals are now impressed,” Ms. Bhuvaneshwari said.

A healthy start

Each day starts with the students practising yoga and various mudras including the haakini mudra to encourage focus, concentration and creativity. The school offers children an indigenously prepared herbal drink every Thursday.

The teachers have also found novel ways to engage the students by promoting the reading of newspapers. When the teachers saw that the school did not have a dedicated kindergarten section, they decided to pitch in and started one. Now the K.G. section has 29 students and the salary expenses of a teacher is also met by the three teachers. Smiley badges are also handed out to students from each class based on their performance in academic and extra-curricular activities on the first week of every month.

Now the Nannadu school is a model school with a clean and green campus with play facilities and a library equipped with computers.

This was made possible by reaching out to philanthropists and service organisations to improve amenities and other infrastructure on the school premises.