Rural salons reopen, precautionary measures in place

Back in business: A barber attending to a customer at Oomachikulam in Madurai on Tuesday.

19 May 2020 23:39 IST

Some barbers have suspendedshaving service

After a gap of several weeks, salons in rural parts of Tamil Nadu reopened on Tuesday as part of the relaxation of lockdown curbs.

M. Venkateswaran, who runs a barber shop in Matharai village in Madurai district, said the shop had remained closed since March 24, resulting in the loss of his only source of income. “It is a big relief to finally be able to open the shop. I had eight customers on Tuesday and earned a decent income after a long time,” he said.

“But it was difficult to avoid physical contact while giving a haircut or a shave to the customer,” he said, adding, “To the extent possible, I tried to ensure that there was at least a one-foot distance between me and the customer.”

M. Irulappan, a barber from Thuvariman village, said he disinfected his shop after each visit by a customer, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. “I allowed only one customer to enter the shop at a time. Visitors were asked to wash their hands before entering the shop. I also told them that it was mandatory to wear a face mask before entering the premises,” he said.

M. Prasanth, who runs a salon in Oomachikulam, said he had 10 towels available and ensured that each of them was used by only one customer. “At the end of each working day, I will thoroughly wash them using a disinfectant,” he said.

He has decided not to offer a shaving service. “If a customer wants to have a shave, he has to remove his mask, which is risky. After hearing about cases of barbers testing positive for COVID-19, I have decided to take all necessary safety precautions,” he added.