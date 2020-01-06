‘Rural poll results not a prelude to 2021 verdict’

The AIADMK won less than 50% of the posts in panchayat unions and district panchayats in the elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts. Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami described the results as a reward to his party for the welfare schemes implemented by his government.

However, this is the first time in the last 23 years that a ruling party has bagged fewer seats than the Opposition. But AIADMK deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy insists this has been a compelling victory for the party. He says the results of the rural elections are not a prelude to the people’s verdict in the 2021 Assembly polls. Excerpts:

How would you describe the results of the rural local body elections as far as the AIADMK is concerned?

The results show a strong victory for us.

But given that the AIADMK has secured less than 50% of the seats in the rural local bodies, can you actually call it a strong victory?

Local body elections involve multiple factors. Besides party affiliation, local issues and the reputation of the candidates also matter. So, the results, as I have said, represent a strong victory for the party.

The AIADMK has been in power in the State since 2011. But still, you have managed to win only around 50% of the seats…

Being in power has its share of challenges. Once a party is in government, it is bound to attract only criticism, because it is in power.

There may be some disappointment and anger among the people. So, I reiterate, securing these many seats despite all these factors is indeed a strong victory.

Do you think the AIADMK’s support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act influenced the electoral outcome? Anwhar Raajhaa, a senior leader of your party, has said so…

(Sounds agitated) All parties take a stand on various issues. So, it would be natural for the leaders of these political parties to defend the stand taken by the leadership.

Is the AIADMK satisfied with the performance of its allies – the BJP, the PMK and the DMDK?

Why are you worried about us? We will take care of our affairs.

What are the AIADMK’s prospects in the rural local body polls in the 10 remaining districts and the urban local body elections that are expected to be held soon?

Our chances of winning are good.

When will the discussions on the seat-sharing agreement between the AIADMK and its allies for the next phase commence?

Like I said, why are you worried about us? We will handle our affairs.

DMK president M.K. Stalin has described the results as a prelude to the outcome of the 2021 Assembly election. Your view...

Besides the performance of the government, issues that crop up at the time of the polls will influence the voters in any election. The previous election alone will not decide the outcome of future polls. So, in 2021, issues that prevail just before the election will matter.