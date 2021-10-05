Rural local body polls: Polling materials despatched to Kallakurichi, Villupuram

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. complying with COVID-19 protocols, officials said

Amid tight security, ballot boxes and other polling-related materials were despatched on Tuesday to over 2,500 polling stations in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts ahead of the first phase of the rural local body polls on October 6.

Election authorities said that foolproof arrangements had been made to conduct the polling in a free and fair manner. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

In Kallakurichi district, the initial phase will cover four panchayat unions -- Tirukovilur, Thirunavalur, Rishivandhiyam and Ulundurpet. Elections are being held for 1,710 posts and as many as 5,717 candidates are in the fray in the district. Polling materials including ballot papers, stationery materials and forms were despatched from the strong rooms in counting centres through 207 zonal officers.

An official said that COVID-19 kits comprising 13 items such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers were also sent to 939 polling stations. Election duty orders were issued to 6,304 polling staff on Tuesday.

Vulnerable booths

As many as 81 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable. Additional police personnel would be deployed at sensitive, vulnerable and critical polling booths. Webcasting has been arranged at 84 polling booths while arrangements have been made to videograph the polling procedures at 84 booths. As many as 774 polling booths will be under CCTV surveillance.

In Villupuram district, the first phase will cover seven panchayat unions - Mugaiyur, Thiruvenainallur, Kandamangalam, Vikravandi, Olakkur, Vanur and Gingee. As many as 13,074 polling staff will be deployed for the first phase in 1,569 polling stations in the district.