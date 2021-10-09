Rural local body polls: Nearly 47% voter turnout by 1 p.m.

CHENNAI

09 October 2021 14:57 IST

Polling for the second phase on Saturday began peacefully; Villupuram registered the highest morning turn-out at 54.65 %

Nearly 47 per cent of electors, numbering around 16 lakh, exercised their franchise during the second phase of polling for elections to rural local bodies in nine districts. This was the position as at 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the TN State Election Commission.

The polling for the second phase, which is reportedly going on peacefully, is taking place for a total of 12,341 posts, which cover members of 62 district panchayat wards, 626 panchayat union wards and 10,329 village panchayat wards besides 1,324 village panchayat presidents. The total number of electors in the nine districts is 34.77 lakh, of which women constitute around 17.63 lakh; men, 17.14 lakh and transgender persons, 455.

Villupuram registered the highest turn-out so far with 54.65% . Voting began at over 2,300 polling booths amid tight security. Polling was brisk with people turning up in large numbers. There were long queues, especially of women, at most polling stations since morning.

Kallakurichi with 51.45% and Ranipet with 51.29% were the other two districts where the voter turn out exceeded 50%. The numbers of voter turnout for the remaining six districts were 45.38% in Chengalpattu; 43.51% in Tenkasi: 43.01% in Kancheepuram; 42.67% in Tirupathur; 41.17% in Vellore and 37.13% in Tirunelveli.

In Kallakurichi, adequate security has been posted at 52 polling booths, classified as sensitive, according to District Collector-Election Officer P.N. Sridhar.

By-elections to 424 posts of the rural local bodies in 28 other districts saw about 5.8 lakh persons, accounting for 48.4% of the electors casting their votes. Permbalur, where the by-elections are going on for three village panchayat wards, recorded a 63.06 % turn-out. The other two top districts were: Namakkal - 59.28% and Karur – 58.03%