Rural local body polls: Final polling percentage is 77.43 in first phase

CHENNAI

08 October 2021 15:41 IST

Second phase of ordinary polls and casual elections scheduled on Oct 9

The final polling percentage during the first phase of ordinary elections for rural local bodies in nine districts of Tamil Nadu was 77.43, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Friday.

The polling percentage in the nine districts was: Kancheepuram (84.30), Villupuram (83.66), Kallakurichi (82.25), Ranipet (80.89), Tirupattur (78.88), Vellore (77.63), Tenkasi (73.96), Tirunelveli (70.81) and Chengalpattu (66.71), it said.

As per the figures released by the TNSEC a few hours after the polling ended on the first phase on October 6, the approximate polling percentage in the nine districts stood at 74.37. The approximate polling percentage provided for each of the poll-bound districts then was: Villupuram (81.36), Ranipet (81), Kancheepuram (80), Tirupattur (78), Tenkasi (74), Kallakurichi (72), Tirunelveli (69), Chengalpattu and Vellore (67 each).

The TNSEC has ordered re-polling at a ward in Sivasailam village panchayat in Kadayam Panchayat Union in Tenkasi district on October 9. The Commission’s decision followed complaints that voters from Ward 2 voted for Ward 3 despite the fact that the candidate contesting in Ward 2 had already been elected unopposed.

The second phase of ordinary polls in nine districts and casual elections in 28 districts are scheduled on October 9. Over 16,000 police personnel and over 2,800 home guard personnel will be involved in election duty.

Over 10,000 posts will be filled up in the second phase polling. The casual elections are scheduled in 28 districts to fill up 418 posts. The counting of votes is scheduled on October 12.