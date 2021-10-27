Rural local bodies polls candidates asked to submit election expenses

VILLUPURAM

27 October 2021 01:03 IST

Deadline for submissions is November 11

The district administration has directed candidates who contested the rural local bodies polls in the district to submit details of their poll expenses in the prescribed format.

In a release, Collector D. Mohan said those who contested elections to the district panchayat should submit their expenses to the respective secretaries.

Those who contested for the panchayat union ward member posts should submit their expenses to the concerned panchayat union commissioner. Those who contested to the village panchayat and panchayat ward members posts should submit their accounts to the block development officer/union commissioner concerned. The deadline for submissions is November 11.

Those failing to submit will be debarred from contesting in local bodies elections for three years.