Rural Development Minister Periakaruppan meets CM, gets wishes for recent awards

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 00:41 IST

Minister K.R. Periakaruppan with CM M.K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday and got his wishes for the recent awards won by his Department.

At a function held in New Delhi on October 2, President Droupadi Murmu handed over the third prize for Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022 in the big States category to Mr. Periakaruppan and Department Secretary P. Amudha. Tamil Nadu was awarded the fifth place under the ‘Sujalam 1.0’, a 100-day campaign for water management.

