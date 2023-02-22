ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee trade mechanism: Banks wary of U.S. sanctions, says EEPC’s Garodia

February 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Early last year, the Reserve Bank of India had set up the International Trade Settlement mechanism in rupee to facilitate trade with countries under sanctions such as Russia

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

RBI and the banks need to arrive at an understanding to make the rupee trade mechanism seamless, Mr. Arun Kumar Garodia said. | Photo Credit: Kesavan A N 1612@Chennai

There is a lack of clarity among banks about the International Trade Settlement mechanism in rupees (INR) and those with exposure to the U.S. are wary of sanctions, the Chairman of India’s Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) said.

Early last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had set up the International Trade Settlement mechanism in rupee, a move aimed at facilitating trade with countries under sanctions such as Russia.

The rupee trade settlement mechanism is yet to come up seamlessly. Banks, especially those who have offices or dealing directly with the U.S. are scared of sanctions, Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman, EEPC, which is supported by the Union Ministry of Commerce, told The Hindu in an interview.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the reason why they are not issuing e- Bank Realisation Certificates (BRC), which is required to complete the export transaction, he added.

RBI and the banks need to arrive at an understanding to make the rupee trade mechanism seamless, Mr. Garodia said.

He also pointed out that it was essential especially when the engineering goods exports to the CIS region had fallen by 34% during the current fiscal, amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Russia, largest market

“Russia is the largest market in the region. Once rupee settlement becomes seamless, we are sure trade is bound to grow,” Mr. Garodia said.

We have also requested the Indian government to bring in the rupee settlement mechanism with other countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other nations which are under U.S. sanctions or have issues relating to forex payment in hard currency, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US