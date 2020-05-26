Run special flights to bring back Tamils stranded in Kuwait, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that Tamils from India, stranded in Kuwait, should be immediately brought back, after reports of protests and subsequent police violence in camps where they are currently lodged.

In a statement, he said that it was disappointing to note that the Centre has not taken any efforts to bring back the Tamils despite several appeals.

“Around 12,000 Indians are lodged in camps ready to be sent home. In a place called Mangarf in Kuwait, the men were not given any food. When this was reported to the authorities, the reports suggest that police had attacked over 20 Tamil people and one person from Andhra had a serious head injury. They were also isolated and reportedly humiliated,” said Dr. Ramadoss. He further said that in a place called Aridhiya, a camp, women are engaged in a hunger strike for the last three days demanding that they be sent home.

“So far, around 4,000 Indians from Kuwait were brought back to India but for the last 16 days, not even a single Tamil has been brought back. One native of Tamil Nadu had even committed suicide because of mental pressure over the last 50 days,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that there are only 700 Tamils in Kuwait and they can be easily brought back. “Without any further delays, special flights should be operated and Tamils in Kuwait should be brought back immediately,” he said.