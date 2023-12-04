Run sewage pumping stations and ensure quick clearing of blocks in sewer lines, Nehru tells officials of water board

December 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Measures must be taken to ensure the operation of 325 sewage pumping stations and 22 sewage treatment plants across the city without hassles, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru told the officials here on Monday.

Reviewing the functioning of centralised data centre at the headquarters of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Chintadripet, he instructed the officials to ensure faster clearing of sewer blocks and stagnant rainwater on roads. Safety of fieldworkers must be ensured, he said.

The sewer network in the city carried a minimum of 800 million litres of sewage on Monday, which is 200 million litres more than the daily load.

Residents may contact the 24-hour data centre through the helplines 1916 and 044-45674567 to register monsoon-related complaints, he said.

