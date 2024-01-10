ADVERTISEMENT

Run more shuttle services between Kilambakkam bus terminus and Vandalur railway station, says Chief Secretary

January 10, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena at the review meeting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that more shuttle services are operated between the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam and Vandalur railway station.

Chairing a review meeting on the operations at the terminus, he asked officials to carry out works to improve the traffic junctions at Vandalur and Ayanancheri. He instructed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to complete the accessibility related work at the new bus terminus to help persons with disabilities.

It was suggested during the meeting that the operations of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and omni buses can be shifted to the terminus after Pongal.

