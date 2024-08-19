Run held to raise funds for cancer research

Over 5,500 persons participated in the 16th edition of Terry Fox Run held on Sunday. It was organised by the Rotary Club of Madras East (dist. 3234) in support of cancer research to raise awareness about early detection and intervention. Proceeds from the run, amounting to Rs. 15 lakh, was handed over to Cancer Institute, Adyar, organisers said.

The event, held under two categories – 3 km and 6 km run or walk, began at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar. All those who finished the ‘race’ were given a medal.

Rajasekar Pachai, the first Tamil civilian to reach the summit of Mount Everest, Neeraja Malik, cancer counsellor and motivational speaker flagged off the run. RCME president Muthu P and Rotary Club office bearers participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.