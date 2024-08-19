GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Run held to raise funds for cancer research

16th edition of Terry Fox Run held in City on Sunday

Published - August 19, 2024 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the Terry Fox awareness run in Chennai on Sunday.

Participants at the Terry Fox awareness run in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Over 5,500 persons participated in the 16th edition of Terry Fox Run held on Sunday. It was organised by the Rotary Club of Madras East (dist. 3234) in support of cancer research to raise awareness about early detection and intervention. Proceeds from the run, amounting to Rs. 15 lakh, was handed over to Cancer Institute, Adyar, organisers said. 

The event, held under two categories – 3 km and 6 km run or walk, began at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar. All those who finished the ‘race’ were given a medal. 

Rajasekar Pachai, the first Tamil civilian to reach the summit of Mount Everest, Neeraja Malik, cancer counsellor and motivational speaker flagged off the run. RCME president Muthu P and Rotary Club office bearers participated.  

