Rumours of attacks on migrants spread after my call for united opposition against BJP, says Stalin

March 09, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Chennai

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said rumours about attack on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was spread the day after he gave a call for political parties to come together against the BJP. This would explain the conspiracy behind it.

“BJP leaders from North India have done it with ulterior motives. Workers from Northern states have been living here for many years and in recent times their arrival has increased. They face no problem. Some created fake video as if they were attacked,” he said in Ungalil Oruvan programme.

Mr Stalin said he made detailed inquiry about the issue and found the migrant workers were not subjected to any problem. I have informed the same to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The DGP also has given a proper explanation. Bihar officials who visited Tamil Nadu also are satisfied with the situation. Tamil Nadu has always welcomed all and ensured livelihood for them,” he said.

