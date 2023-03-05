Rumours about migrants cannot create fissures in alliance against BJP: CM 

March 05, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday made it clear that no one could drive a wedge between the national-level alliance against the BJP by spreading rumours that migrant workers from Bihar had been attacked in Tamil Nadu.

“I spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this morning. You cannot drive a wedge between the alliance. It is my message to those who seek to gain political mileage by creating panic among migrant workers from Bihar. Whoever tries to disturb law and order, whatever his status may be, will be dealt with an iron hand,” he said, while participating in the centenary celebrations of late CPI leader P. Manickkam.

Recalling the friendship between DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and Manickkam and the sacrifices made by Manickkam, who spent five-and-a-half years in prison, Mr. Stalin requested communist parties to impart lessons of Marxism and Leninism to the youth who were joining the party on the lines of Dravidian model training programme organised by the DMK youth wing.

He said the 2024 Lok Sabha election was an ideological war and there was a need to train an army of cadre for the war, while evolving a strategy to face it. “A victory in Tamil Nadu alone is not enough. Our alliance should win at the national level to defeat the communal and autocratic forces. I have reiterated the point in the meeting organised on the occasion of my birthday,” he said.

He also reiterated the need for creating a united and cohesive alliance in all states to win the Lok Sabha election. “Empty speeches cannot achieve anything. Unless we achieve unity among ourselves, we cannot win the elections,” he said. Senior CPI leader R. Nallakannu, who spent many years underground with P. Manickkam and K. Balathandayutham, reminisced the day they worked together in the communist movement.

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan were among those who participated in the meeting.