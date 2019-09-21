Rumour-mongers will face action: Nilgiris Collector

Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, on Friday warned people spreading false information about her or the district administration on social media and mobile applications that they will face legal action.

At a press conference, Ms. Divya spoke about the recent incident where two members of the Pentecostal church were harassed by members of the Hindu Munnani for distributing church pamphlets. In the video, the pro-Hindu outfit members are heard accusing the couple of carrying out their “proselytizing” activities with the backing of the Collector.

The Collector said that journalists of ‘non-accredited’ news publications and posts on social media, had wrongly accused her of irregularity in granting building permissions. Speaking specifically about a school in the Nilgiris, she said that building permissions for it were granted during the tenure of a previous Collector, based on the Hill Area Conservation Authority Rules.

Ms. Divya said that she had already filed a case with the cyber crime police in this regard, and added that persons who continue to spread such rumours will be liable for criminal prosecution.