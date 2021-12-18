Rumour leads to protest in Foxconn factory near Chennai

Four girls who were hospitalised after suspected case of food poisoning, got discharged.

A rumour spread that one of the women worker of Foxconn died due to food poisoning, led to protest by a section of women workers who squatted on the National Highway and blocked traffic in Sriperumbur, according to official sources.

Three days ago, there was an incident of food poisoning at one of the dormitories of Foxconn in Tiruvallur district. Four girls were hospitalised. All of them are fine and three were also discharged, officials said.

But rumour was spread on Friday at the Foxconn manufacturing unit at Sriperumbudur that one of the girls had died. “This is totally false,” an official said and adding that this was confirmed with Tiruvallur collector.

Kancheepuram SP, RDO and Labour Department officials held talks with the protesting workers to dispel rumours. “Some have dispersed, some are still there. Kancheepuram Collector is also there on the spot,” the official sources said.

Foxconn makes Apple iPhones and Amazon Firestick among other products in its factory near Chennai.