Ruling party has corona crorepatis, says Stalin

28 September 2020 00:58 IST

‘AIADMK’s support to farm Bills the reason for PM praising T.N.’

DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that the AIADMK’s support to the agriculture Bills was actually the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to praise the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Prime Minister is praising Tamil Nadu and its Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami because he is not fighting for the rights of States and remains a puppet,” he said at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ organised by the party’s Karur district unit.

Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister and the Health Minister had directed officials not to reveal the actual figures of the novel coronavirus infection. “Since they are not able to suppress the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, they are citing other reasons... The Prime Minister is praising such a government,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that though the government had relaxed the lockdown, it continued to swindle money in the name of the disease. “There are corona-crorepatis in the AIADMK, and the virus is only afraid of them,” he quipped.

Recalling his allegation that the State Cabinet was a criminal Cabinet, he said irregularities and corruption had increased.

He said all sections were affected by the AIADMK government and people were prepared to remove it. “Let us start our work for establishing a DMK government which will fulfil the expectations of the people,” he said.