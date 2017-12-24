Ruling parties buttress strength, except in Tamil Nadu

Rebel AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s victory in the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar by-election is seen as a sign of his emergence as a charismatic leader, given that electoral victory alone gives political legitimacy to any leader in a democracy, regardless of the “power” he or she may wield otherwise.

It was victory in the 1971 Assembly elections that consolidated the position of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s president M. Karunanidhi, who came to power for the first time in February 1969, in his party and in the government.

Likewise, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s stunning victory in the May 1973 Dindigul parliamentary byelection marked the advent of party founder, M.G. Ramachandran as a major political force. Sixteen years later, in the 1989 Assembly elections, the faction led by Jayalalithaa fared much better than the faction led by MGR’s wife Janaki. It propelled her to the position of unquestioned leadership, which she held till her death in December 2016.

Against this backdrop, by winning R.K. Nagar as an independent, Mr. Dhinakaran has achieved what the ruling camp, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, failed to do.

“The leadership question has been settled,” contends P. Palaniappan, former Minister and headquarters secretary of the Dhinakaran camp. “By winning the byelection, Mr. Dhinakaran has shown that he is the rightful successor to the legacy of Thalaivar (M.G. Ramachandran) and Amma (Jayalalithaa). It is, by no means, an ordinary feat that he has been able to ward off challenges of the Central and State governments and make a sweet victory.”

So far, one Member of Parliament — B. Senguttuvan — has returned to the Dhinakaran camp, though speculation is rife of other leaders contemplating crossing over.

Mr. Palaniappan says it is for MPs and MLAs to make up their mind and come over to the side of Mr. Dhinakaran.

“We are not interested in getting the present Assembly dissolved,” he said.

However, a long-time associate of the party said the legislators may prefer to wait before making their move. Nevertheless, the party associate acknowledged that Mr. Dhinakaran had gained the much-needed recognition sought after by every political leader.