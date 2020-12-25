Ruling AIADMK to aim for ‘historic victory’

CHENNAI

25 December 2020 02:30 IST

It wants to emulate MGR in the Assembly election

The AIADMK on Thursday resolved to strive hard for recording a “historic victory” in the 2021 Assembly election and repeat a third successive win in the poll just as the party founder M.G. Ramachandran had achieved.

Taking a pledge to this effect, party leaders like O. Panneerselvam, coordinator and Deputy CM; Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator and CM; E. Madhusudanan, chairman of the presidium of the party; C. Ponnaiyan, B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira, former Ministers, paid homage to the departed leader at his mausoleum on the Marina on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Recalling that MGR had given a fillip to democracy with his call against the idea of “family reign,” they assured the people that they would protect “true democracy”.

AMMK pays tribute

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also offered floral tribute to the former Chief Minister.

Neelankarai M.C. Munusamy, secretary of the fisheries unit of the AIADMK, and T. Vengai Prabhakaran, secretary of Sivaganga (south) district unit of Naam Tamilar Katchi, joined the AMMK on Thursday.

Announcing this, Mr. Dhinakaran said a wing had been formed for environmental protection and awareness generation.