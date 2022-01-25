Rules outlined for semester exams for arts and science students

They will get an hour to scan and upload answer sheets

The Higher Education Department has given a 17-point guideline to colleges on the online conduct of the November 2021 end-semester examinations, which will be held from the first week of February.

It said students should be advised to “strictly write all the answers within 40 pages” on A4 sheets. Colleges should make the question papers available from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for the morning exams scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Similarly, for afternoon exams held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the question papers should be made available from 1.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Principals have been advised to appoint nodal officers for each course. The nodal officers must create WhatsApp groups for students and inform them about the contacts of the nodal officers through SMS.

After downloading the question papers, students must text ‘downloaded’ through SMS or WhatsApp to the nodal officer. Based on this, the nodal officer would mark the absentee list. Students may write the exams in blue or black ink, scan their answer sheets and upload them within an hour of completion of the exam. Any delay beyond an hour for online submission will result in the students being marked as absent.