Rules notified for enforcement action on unauthorised development

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 22:28 IST

The Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department has notified rules to streamline the enforcement action on Unauthorised Development under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

The rules called the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Removal of Unauthorised Development) Rules, 2022, has been published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, Extraordinary, on November 5.

The unauthorised development means development of land or building that has been carried out or being carried out without the permission required under the Act or in contravention of any permission granted, among others, the rules said.

The appropriate planning authority or the officer authorised on this behalf on receipt of complaint regarding unauthorised development can call for documents by issuing notice in prescribed form to the owner or occupier of such land or building or to the person who is in possession of such a document, it said.

If warranted, an inspection of the unauthorised development can be carried out after serving a notice of not less than seven days, as per the rules and an inspection report shall be prepared. The rules also set conditions for removal of unauthorised development already carried out and removal of ongoing unauthorised development.

It also paves way for lock and seal of unauthorised development if the owner or occupier of land or building has not discontinued the use or development of such land or building. A person aggrieved by lock and seal can prefer an appeal to the government and the guidelines have been set for the appeal also.

