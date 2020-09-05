Rules eased for availing agricultural power supply

CHENNAI

05 September 2020 23:39 IST

Conducive and standardised procedures implemented to help farmers, says TNERC

The Tamil Nadu Electricity and Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has notified simplified procedures for availing new service connections for agriculture, and for shifting existing connections.

In an explanatory statement in the gazette notification, the TNERC said the current procedures for providing agriculture service connection were cumbersome. There was a need for conducive and standardised procedures, it said and made the amendment to the supply and distribution code.

As per the revised procedure, ownership certificate from the Village Administrative Officer is sufficient and no other certificate can be insisted in normal cases for getting a new agriculture service connection. Farmers need not buy pump-sets in advance and they can buy them within the 30 days notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

On receipt of readiness from the farmer with installation of pump-sets, Tangedco shall give supply within three days. In case a farmer is unable to get supply within six months, Tangedco will wait for five years before cancelling the application. In case of other categories of service connections, it will be cancelled after six months.

Within a survey field number or in a sub-divided field number, a farmer can get more than one agricultural service connection to different wells, subject to the condition that the wells are independent and physically separated from each other.

More than one agricultural service connection shall be given to a well in a survey field number or in a sub-divided field number, provided the co-owner(s) should own an extent of irrigated land of minimum 0.5 acre per service.

A separate service connection for water pumping for non-agricultural purposes under appropriate tariff is permitted in the well having agricultural service connection. Installation of changeover switch in an agricultural service connection will be permitted for using the supply either for a motor-pump set or for a motor-compressor set to lift water from another well or borewell.

“This is helpful for the lakhs of farmers doing agricultural activities in the dry belt of the State. This changeover switch facility can also be utilised for allied agricultural purposes such as sugar cane crushing, paddy reaper machine etc., which are essential for farmers,” P. Muthusamy, former director (engineering), TNERC, said.

The Tangedco has to give approval for the changeover switch within fifteen days from receipt of such requests and no documents other than motor and capacitor details will be required. If approval is not given within said period, the applicant can make use of the change-over switch to carry out his urgent needs pending approval. Shifting of an existing agricultural service connection may be permitted within Tamil Nadu, subject to certain conditions, as per the amendment.