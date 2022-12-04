Rubber plantation workers' demand should be met: Thirumavalavan

December 04, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday said the State government must intervene in the strike announced by Arasu Rubber Corporation Union coordination committee on December 7.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the workers had launched a protest in front of Keeriparai Rubber Factory demanding a wage hike of ₹40. “In the meeting that took place in the Labour Welfare Commission’s office on September 16, Forest Department Labour Welfare Managing Director, Commissioner and union leaders participated and had come to an agreement. But the hike has not been given as per the agreement,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that State government must take steps to provide the wage hike and protect the rights of the workers.