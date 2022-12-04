  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Rubber plantation workers' demand should be met: Thirumavalavan

State government must intervene in the strike announced by Arasu Rubber Corporation Union coordination committee on December 7, says VCK leader

December 04, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday said the State government must intervene in the strike announced by Arasu Rubber Corporation Union coordination committee on December 7.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the workers had launched a protest in front of Keeriparai Rubber Factory demanding a wage hike of ₹40. “In the meeting that took place in the Labour Welfare Commission’s office on September 16, Forest Department Labour Welfare Managing Director, Commissioner and union leaders participated and had come to an agreement. But the hike has not been given as per the agreement,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that State government must take steps to provide the wage hike and protect the rights of the workers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.