‘RTI applications can soon be filed online’

The Tamil Nadu government will provide an online facility for people to seek information under the Right to Information Act from the next financial year, Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms D. Jayakumar announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr. Jayakumar said the facility, to be rolled out in phases, would enable people to file petitions and appeals online under the RTI Act. This would ease the burden of those filing the petitions either in person or by post, he said. The Minister also announced that government employees who have children with special needs would be provided special leave of six days per annum. A crèche will be set up for children of employees of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on the Directorate premises at a cost of ₹4.27 lakh, he said.

Mr. Jayakumar, also the Fisheries Minister, announced that fish landing centres will be constructed and upgraded in Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Tirunelveli and Thanjavur districts.