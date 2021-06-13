RT-PCR test reports can be accessed online in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

13 June 2021 10:48 IST

The administration urged the public to avoid travelling to the testing centres to collect the reports.

The results of RT-PCR tests sent out through SMS to people can be downloaded from the Cuddalore administration’s website as well.

According to a release, results of COVID-19 tests taken at Government General Hospital in Cuddalore and Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram are being uploaded on the website https://cuddalore.nic.in

Upon receipt of SMS alert, the recipients could go to the website and log in through SRF ID and mobile number to access and download the test report.

