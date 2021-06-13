Tamil Nadu

RT-PCR test reports can be accessed online in Cuddalore

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The results of RT-PCR tests sent out through SMS to people can be downloaded from the Cuddalore administration’s website as well.

According to a release, results of COVID-19 tests taken at Government General Hospital in Cuddalore and Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram are being uploaded on the website https://cuddalore.nic.in

Upon receipt of SMS alert, the recipients could go to the website and log in through SRF ID and mobile number to access and download the test report.

The administration urged the public to avoid travelling to the testing centres to collect the reports, which had now been made available online.


Comments
