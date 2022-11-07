RSS route march carried out peacefully in Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi

RSS cadre taking out a march in Perambalur in connection with the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence amid police security on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The route marches planned by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) across Tamil Nadu, which ran into trouble after denial of permission by the State government, happened peacefully in three places on Sunday.

The march, which was followed by a public meeting, happened in Kallakurichi, Perambalur, and Cuddalore and witnessed participation from hundreds of RSS cadre. In compliance with the order issued by the Madras High Court on Friday regarding the conduct of the march, the cadre did not carry lathis, which they otherwise do in such route marches.

The organization had originally planned to conduct the route marches in more than 50 places on October 2. However, the government denied permission citing law and order concerns. It also denied permission for a rally called on the same day by the parties in alliance with the ruling DMK, led by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, as a counter to the route marches of the RSS.

The RSS approached the High Court, which ordered that permission be granted to conduct the march on November 6. However, it imposed many restrictions, of which an important one was to organise the march in enclosed premises such as grounds or stadiums. The court also denied permission in six places.

A spokesperson for the RSS said that the three places where the event happened on Sunday were the ones where permission was granted for the march on roads. “In other places, we were asked to conduct the march in enclosed premises. We are not okay with that. As the event on Sunday has shown, our intention is to peacefully demonstrate our work. We will conduct the march in remaining places after seeking legal remedy,” he said.