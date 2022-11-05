RSS postpones November 6 rally, to appeal Madras HC verdict

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: PTI

The RSS on Saturday said it has decided to appeal the Madras High Court verdict and will not be holding the route march as planned across the State on November 6.

In a statement, R. Vanniyarajan, president, South Zone, RSS, pointed out that the Madras High Court ruling imposed restrictions on conducting the route march -- it could be held only indoors in an auditorium or within four walls of compound.

Across India including places like Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal, the route marches were being held in public roads and the Madras High Court verdict is not acceptable to us, he added.