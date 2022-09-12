RSS moves HC seeking nod for Oct. 2 procession

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) moved the Madras High Court on Monday, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government and the Director-General of Police to permit its members to carry out a procession in their uniform, led by a musical band, from a hall to a ground in Manjakuppam in Cuddalore district on October 2, and to conduct a public meeting at the ground.

The petition was filed by S. Shanmugasundaram, a joint secretary of the RSS, Cuddalore district.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram submitted that the RSS was not a banned organisation. According to him, the RSS was a “patriotic, nationalistic and cultural organisation patronised by the majority of people of our nation”. He said the procession was being permitted by the respective governments all over India, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“lt is unfortunate that only in our State, the respondents are not giving permission to conduct the procession, which is done in a peaceful manner,” he said. The petitioner said while the government and the police were granting permission to various other political parties and organisations to conduct public meetings and processions, they were ‘prejudiced’ when it came to the RSS, and were acting against its interest and not granting it any permission. He said this was a gross violation of fundamental rights under the Constitution.

The courts, he said, had held that the police had the power to control and regulate processions, but not to forbid or ban them. “The State has the duty to regulate such procession, and any unreasonable restrictions would grossly violate the fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioners,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court ordered notice to the State government and the Director-General of Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app