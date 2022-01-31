RSS man held for intimidating Christian women in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI

31 January 2022 00:59 IST

He accused them of attempting to convert a family at a village in Pudukottai

The police here have arrested a 28-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary for allegedly intimidating and restraining two women in Thirumaiyampatti in Pudukottai district from visiting a family in the village, claiming they were there to convert them to Christianity.

According to police sources, two women — Rani and Devasanthi — both from a denomination of the Protestant Church, had travelled to the house of a woman in Thirumaiyampatti, near Illupur, for whom they used to pray regularly.

“According to the complainant, Ms. Rani, the pregnant woman had invited them to pray for the healthy delivery of her child. She had done so for her firstborn, and had asked that the same be done this time around too,” the police personnel said. However, when the duo headed to the woman’s house on January 21, they were waylaid by Ganesh Babu and a few others, who claimed that they were attempting to convert the family.

Ganesh Babu seized the two-wheeler used by the women and allegedly took away Ms. Rani’s phone.

Ms. Rani lodged a complaint on January 24 with the Illupur police, who, after investigation, registered an FIR. Ganesh Babu was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded on Sunday.