RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale participates in I-Day event

Staff Reporter
August 15, 2022 21:59 IST

RSS All India General Secretary Dattareya Hosabale participated in the Independence Day celebration and hoisted the National Flag in Chennai on Monday.

A press release quoted him as hailing the hoisting of the Tricolour at the homes of citizens.

“This kind of enthusiasm has been unheard of in India’s independent history. Today, we are all independent citizens of the great nation after 1,000 years of struggle against invaders who came from different parts of the world and many of them ruled this nation for decades and centuries,” he said.

Mr. Hosabale said: “Today, Bharat is in a respectable and commendable position in the world. But the work is not over and the journey has not ended. All of us must dedicate ourselves for the noble task for development of the country.”

