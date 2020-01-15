RSS functionary seeks deletion of sentence from Class X textbook

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court by P. Chandrasekaran, secretary of the Chennai chapter of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), objecting to a sentence in the latest Class X social science textbook of State board schools that the Hindu Mahasabha as well as the RSS had taken a “pronounced anti-Muslim stance” during the days that led to partition of the country on religious lines in the pre-Independence era.

Justice P.D. Audikesavalu has directed the government counsel to obtain instructions on the issue by January 22 from the School Education Department, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC) and the Director of State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT).

In his affidavit, the petitioner insisted on deleting the “objectionable” sentence from English as well as Tamil versions of the textbook. Stating that the RSS had only opposed the partition of the country on religious lines and insisted on keeping the country united, Mr. Chandrasekaran said it had been “falsely misinterpreted” to mean as if the RSS had taken an anti-Muslim stance.

“If such wrong messages are included in the textbook meant for school students, it will lower the image of the organisation in the minds of the young people and it is highly objectionable,” he added.

The petitioner also asserted that the RSS never took a stand against any religion and was working only towards consolidation of the Hindu society, which was divided on caste lines. “In fact, the RSS has floated Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which works for the minorities, especially Muslims, and it has a large following in the Muslim community,” he said, and urged the court to order deletion of the controversial sentence from the textbook.