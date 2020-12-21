RSS chief to visit Chennai during Pongal

CHENNAI

21 December 2020 02:15 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Chennai during Pongal.

His visit comes ahead of the State going to the polls in May. Mr. Bhagwat will be meeting RSS cadre and new members of the organisation, during his two-day visit. The visit has been scheduled for January 13 and 14.

A leader of the RSS, however, said there was nothing political about the visit. “It is just a regular sangh visit, during which he will hold discussions with sangh cadre and meet new members as well,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He had visited the city in January to release a collection of books, at an event held at a school in Tambaram.