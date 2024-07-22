ADVERTISEMENT

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat briefed on development programmes in TTD temples

Published - July 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat meeting TTD representatives in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Chennai, was on Monday briefed about various development programmes undertaken at temples managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), especially in Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release, J. Sekar, former president, TTD Local Advisory Committee (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), briefed the RSS leader about the activities.

Mr. Sekar said he was hoping to accomplish his “dream project” of creating pilgrim rest centres for those undertaking pada yatra to Tirumala. There are two routes, one from Chennai to Tirupathi and another from other districts to Tirumala via Chittoor. Mr. Sekar said the plan was to set up the centres every 25 km along these two routes. One acre of land has been identified for each of these centres, the release added.

