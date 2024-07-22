GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat briefed on development programmes in TTD temples

Published - July 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat meeting TTD representatives in Chennai on Monday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat meeting TTD representatives in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Chennai, was on Monday briefed about various development programmes undertaken at temples managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), especially in Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release, J. Sekar, former president, TTD Local Advisory Committee (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), briefed the RSS leader about the activities.

Mr. Sekar said he was hoping to accomplish his “dream project” of creating pilgrim rest centres for those undertaking pada yatra to Tirumala. There are two routes, one from Chennai to Tirupathi and another from other districts to Tirumala via Chittoor. Mr. Sekar said the plan was to set up the centres every 25 km along these two routes. One acre of land has been identified for each of these centres, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.