RSS cadre told not to carry lathis and sing songs during the April 16 route march

April 15, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cadre participating in the route march at 45 places across Tamil Nadu on April 16 this year will not be permitted to carry sticks/lathis and sing songs or speak ill of any individual, caste or religion.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has written to senior police officers in all cities/districts to ensure compliance with the dozen conditions laid down by the Madras High Court in its September 22, 2022 order, permitting the processions. The High Court’s order was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Among the other conditions, the participants shall not be allowed to indulge in any act disturbing the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

While conducting the procession without causing any hindrance to members of the public or traffic, the organisers would have to arrange — in consultation with the police and the civic bodies —for drinking water, first aid/ambulance, mobile toilets, CCTV cameras and fire-fighting equipment.

The participants shall not in any manner offend the sentiments of any religious, linguistic and cultural groups. An undertaking to reimburse the cost for damage to public/private property and to pay compensation/replacement cost would be obtained from the organisers. If any of the conditions was violated, the police officer concerned would be at liberty to take action as per law.

‘Organise pickets’

Mr. Babu said proper security arrangements should be made and precautions should be taken to ensure that the event went off smoothly. Pickets and patrols might be organised in vulnerable areas which were communally sensitive.