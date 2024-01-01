RSS and affiliated organisations launch door-to-door campaign to distribute invitations for Ayodhya temple consecration

January 01, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP and other related organisations have started a campaign to distribute invitations to the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya later this month to as many households as possible in Tamil Nadu.

A spokesperson for the RSS said the nationwide campaign was launched a day ahead in Tamil Nadu. “We presented an invitation to AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday,” he said.

Besides the invitation, a picture of Lord Ram will be presented to every household, the spokesperson added. While all the Sangh Parivar organisations are taking part in the campaign that will last till January 15, the spokesperson said the volunteers have been asked not to carry flags or any other paraphernalia that will identify their organisations. “This is beyond politics. We do not want to gain popularity for the organisations from this,” he claimed.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai presented invitations to those residing near his home in Chennai on Monday. Senior RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday and extended invite for the consecration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT